​Two out of two for Garstang as Riversiders get off to a flier

​Garstang continued their unbeaten start to the Northern League Division One season, beating Blackpool at The Riverside.

​They made it two wins out of two in the new top flight with a 42-run victory to sit third in the fledgling table.

Garstang posted 190-9 after being put in to bat and looked on course for a greater total at 163-4.

Ali Usman restored some control for the visitors with 5-46 as Sumit Ruiker top-scored with 42.

Will Moulton hit 53 not out for Chorley as they beat Fulwood and Broughton in the Northern League Division One on Saturday

Usman was also best with the bat for Blackpool, with 33, but from 55-2 they lost three wickets without addition and faced an uphill struggle. Sumit completed his outstanding day with 4-42 from 15 overs.

Garstang are a point behind the other teams to have won their first two games, Netherfield and this Saturday’s opponents Kendal.

Chorley got their first victory of the campaign, six-wicket victors over Fulwood & Broughton.

F&B racked up 271 for nine (M Smith 77, C Rossiter 42), having faltered slightly after being 87 for one and 163 for two.

Chorley reached their target with two overs to spare, however, thanks in no small part to Keegan Petersen’s 121no and Will Moulton’s unbeaten 53. Ed Moulton weighed in with 48 for good measure.

Leyland beat Settle after putting the visitors in first and restricting them to 197 all out.

Alex Eyre (58) and Karl Cross (46) led the run chase as the hosts eased to 198 for the loss of three wickets in 37.3 overs.

Longridge’s search for a first Northern League victory goes on after they were beaten by 140 runs at home to leaders Netherfield on Saturday.

Leading contributors to the visitors’ 288 for eight were Ben Barrow (74) and Richard Everett (72), who added 77 for the fourth wicket.

Longridge’s reply was swiftly in trouble as seven for three became 28 for six, and they were dismissed for 148 with 11.3 overs left, with none of their top six scoring more than seven.