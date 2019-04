Organised by Fylde Coast Running and starting on the Middle Walk opposite the Hilton, the seafront course took the racers south to Lytham and St Annes and north as far as Little Bispham.

The Blackpool Marathon other Buy a Photo

The Blackpool Marathon jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The Blackpool Marathon jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The Blackpool Marathon jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more