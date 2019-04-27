The Big Interview: Damian Chambers has big boxing ambitions

Craig Salmon talks to Preston cruiserweight Damian Chambers

Rising Preston cruiserweight ace Damian Chambers believes he can be the next boxing star from the city.

Damian Chambers in action against Elvis Dube Photo: Karen Priestley

The 30-year-old is only a few bouts in to a fledgling professional career, but already he has shown that he has the power and the poise to go far in the sport.

An unblemished record from six fights, Chambers has enjoyed three knockout wins.

He is hoping to produce similar fireworks on May 11 when he takes to the ring at the Bolton Whites Hotel for his next contest.

A former member of Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club, Chambers is a former stablemate of light-middleweight ace Scott Fitzgerald as well as female flyweight star Lisa Whiteside.

With Chorley’s Jack Catterall looking odds-on to fight for a world title at lightweight this year, Chambers is only too aware of the buzz around boxing in central Lancashire.

He is eager to grab a bit of the limelight himself in the coming years.

Chambers watched with interest Fitzgeradd’s brilliant victory over bitter Anthony Fowler at the Liverpool Arena last month.

The special night certainly resonated with Chambers, especially as he went to the same primary and secondary school as the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion.

There is talk that Fitzgerald’s next contest will be against Blackpool veteran Brian Rose – and Chambers admits he would dearly like to be on the undercard of that bill if it was to happen.

“It’s a hotbed of boxing at the moment is Preston,” said Chambers.

“I definitely want to have some of that.

“Watching Scott do what he did the other week against Fowler, it’s created a real buzz around Preston.

“To be honest I am still buzzing of it. He did the undoable really. I went to watch it with the rest of the lads.

“A lot of people doubted him, but he smashed it.

“I went to the same schools as Scott – St Marys and then Our Ladies RC High School.

“There has been a bit of talk on social media that he might be fighting Brian Rose at a venue somewhere between Preston and Blackpool .

“If that was to happen, it would be a great occasion for the area and I would love to be on the undercard of that.

“It would fill anywhere.”

Although unbeaten so far as a pro, Chambers is all too aware that he is in the early stages of his career.

While he believes he can go far in the sport, he is keen to stay focused and not get too far ahead of himself.

“I just want to take it step by step,” he said.

“Obviously I want to start off with maybe an area title and go from there – work my way up and see how far I can go.

“If I can get the British title, I will be happy with that – I’d be buzzing.

“But like Scott has said in interviews he has done in the past, he didn’t think he could go as far as he has.

“You’ve just got to keep pushing and have the attitude that the sky is the limit.

“If you look at this country, there’s been a lot of great cruiserweights like David Haye and Tony Bellew – they are a great inspiration.”

Brought up on the Savick estate, Chambers attended Larches and Savick ABC as a youngster and showed plenty of promise as an amateur.

However, his boxing ambitions took a back seat when he met his girlfriend Laura and they went on to have two children Renae (5) and Myles (4).

After moving to Duckinfield, in Ashton-under-Lyne, Chambers decided to give the sport another go.

He is currently trained by Matthew Hatton – the younger brother of former light-welterweight world champion Ricky.

Hatton – who won 42 of 53 professional bouts – did not quite reach the heights of his elder sibling during his fight career, although still enjoyed success – winning the European title.

“Matthew is a really good trainer and I’m getting one-to-one sessions with him,” Chambers said

“He imparts a lot of his knowledge and he’s been there and done it.”