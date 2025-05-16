Sumner still eyeing-up top eight spot in cup competition

Penwortham skipper Robbie Sumner (batting) saw his men get their first win of the season

​Penwortham skipper Robbie Sumner has not given up hope of his team reaching the last eight of the Northern Premier League’s 40 Over Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Under the new restructured Northern Pyramid system, all clubs across the newly-formed two divisions are currently embroiled in the league stages of the cup.

Using the pink ball, each club has six matches to play with the top eight going through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder members of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, Pen have made the step up this year to the Northern League.

Initially, they have found the going tough at the higher level in the opening month of the season, losing their opening three cup games against Leyland, Carlisle and Netherfield.

However, they finally got their show on the road last weekend when they overcame Fulwood & Broughton by 40 runs at Middleforth Green.

While their chances of finishing in the top eight look slim, Sumner is eager to see his men win their final two matches of the league stages which could be enough to see them sneak into the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are not out of it at all,” said Sumner, who will be looking to see his men cut the gap between themselves and eighth-placed Euxton with victory at Balshaw Park this weekend.

"Any game which we take the field for, we are looking to win – I don’t care who we are playing.

"There are some very good professionals and amateurs knocking around this league but we won’t be taking a backseat to anybody. It’s not what we do at Penwortham."

Euxton claimed the Palace Shield title in 2023 and have the benefit of a year’s worth of Northern League cricket under their belts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They opened up the summer with three successive wins, although were outclassed last weekend by reigning league champions Fleetwood at Broadwater.

"I know they have made a few good signings and their overseas player Hakeem Perryman is a good player, he’s been around the leagues. They seem a strong batting side but if we do everything right on our part, I don’t see any reason why we can’t beat them.”

​It’s been a slightly strange way to start the summer, but Penwortham skipper Robbie Sumner reckons opening up the season with cup games has been a blessing in disguise for his team.

​Over the past month, clubs in the Northern League have been concentrating on the pink-ball 40-over-per-side format before the red-ball league season starts in earnest at the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been promoted to the newly-formed Northern League Division Two from the Palace Shield, Pen’s main aim is one of consolidation this year.

They have made a number of changes to their squad with Australian overseas star Ryan Dimasi signed to boost the batting alongside Joseph Bradshaw.

All-rounder Ryan Maddock has returned to the club where he played as as junior after stints at clubs such as Ormskirk, Northern and Lytham.

And while they have endured teething problems by losing their opening three games, last weekend’s win over Fulwood & Broughton was a sign that their new-look team is beginning to gel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a tough start in terms of results, but a good start in terms of performances,” said Sumner. “I think it all came together at the weekend. We are hoping that’s a sign of things to come when it comes to red-ball cricket.

“We made quite a few new signings in the winter, so these first few games – the pressure has been off and we’ve been trying to gel as a team.”

​NL 40-Over Cup: Blackpool v Fleetwood, Carlisle v Leyland, Carnforth v Vernon Carus, Chorley v Settle, Euxton v Penwortham, F&B v Garstang, Longridge v Great Eccleston, Mawdesley v T Cleveleys, Netherfield v Barrow, St Annes v Kendal.

Palace Shield: Burneside v Eccleston, Heysham v Fylde, K&W v Morecambe, Rufford v Preston, Torrisholme v Penrith, Westgate v Lancaster.