Former Lancashire captain Steven Croft has announced his retirement from playing and will join the club’s coaching staff on a full-time basis.

The Blackpool-born all-rounder had signed a T20-only deal with the Red Rose this year, having stepped back from first-class and List A cricket following the 2023 season.

Croft, who made his debut for Lancashire in 2005, played 600 times across all formats for the county with 19,183 runs and 199 wickets along the way.

In 2011, he hit the runs which secured a first County Championship title in 77 years before skippering them to a maiden T20 Blast crown four years later.

Steven Croft has retired from playing for Lancashire

He said: “My dream as a boy was to play one game for Lancashire, in the end it became 600.

“I can confidently say I have realised my dream and more – and what a ride it has been. To go with the games, runs, wickets and catches, I have played alongside some of my heroes and many greats of the game.

“There have been so many highlights along the way, too. Winning the County Championship in 2011 will stay with me forever. The 2015 T20 Blast too but, also, being awarded my county cap and being appointed club captain were special moments.

“There are so many people I’d like to thank, not just in my time as a professional cricketer, but long before my career started.

“Firstly, thank you to my parents, who cared for me, believed in me and supported me. You found the energy to take me to games and support me as a young player and you forgave me for every ball I put through your car windscreen! I am forever grateful.

“To everyone at Blackpool CC, my junior years had a massive effect on where I ended up as a cricketer.

“Thank you to John Stanworth and Stephen Titchard, who ran the newly-started Lancashire Academy back in 2003 and believed in me, preparing me for what was to come next in my career.

“To all my teammates over the years, you have been like my brothers.

“You are some of the greatest men I’ve ever met and I can’t express how much fun it has been sharing dressing rooms and pitches with you all, here and overseas.

“I have been fortunate to work with some unbelievable coaches who have invested so much time and effort over the years, I have appreciated every single one of you.

“One of the finest parts of this club is the fans. I have always felt incredible support from the Lancashire members and supporters over my career and to you all, I want to say a massive thank you.

“To Lancashire CCC, I am your biggest supporter and thank you for reciprocating that to me. Old Trafford is such a special and iconic ground, and it’s filled with so many hard-working and special individuals that deserve nothing but good things.

“I cannot put into words how much I owe to my wife, not only for letting me chase my dream for such a long time, but for diving in headfirst with me.

“My new dream is to help the next generation of players on their journeys and help them get into a Lancashire or England shirt, while also having a great time doing so.”