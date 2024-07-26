​St Annes captain Nathan Bolus eyeing-up the great escape in Northern Premier Cricket League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​St Annes skipper Nathan Bolus is hoping Saturday’s comprehensive victory over Euxton at home will be the springboard for survival. Bos

​The men from Vernon Road registered their first victory since the opening day of the Northern Premier Cricket League (NPCL) season against their fellow strugglers.

Currently sitting second from bottom in 12th place in the table, the result saw them narrow the gap between themselves and Euxton to 22 points.

And with matches against ninth-placed Fulwood & Broughton, this weekend, and Settle, in 10th, to come over the next fortnight, St Annes have the opportunity to drag other teams into the mire.

Bolus is not giving up hope of finishing in 10th spot or higher, which would guarantee them a place in next year’s restructured NPCL Division One.

The win over Euxton saw St Annes rack-up 298-4 with professional Yohan de Silva smashing an unbeaten 151 and Nathan Armstrong contributing 66.

The bowlers then hit form to rout the visitors for just 80.

"We have had a very rotating team this season,” said Bolus. “We’ve not been able to put the same team out two weeks in a row apart from the last couple of weeks.

"Nathan Armstrong has been out injured for most of the season; he had surgery. But he’s back now and has scored runs the past couple of weeks.

"Yohan’s found a little bit of form now and hopefully that will give us a little bit confidence.

"We’ve got an important couple of games coming up. If we can get 15 points against those teams then that brings them closer to the relegation zone.

"Absolutely, we want to be in Division One next season – everybody knows that is the standard a club of our stature should be playing at.”

Meanwhile, Bolus is very much in favour of next year’s restructure of local club cricket.

​The NPCL will be split into two divisions of 10 teams with the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division acting as a third division.

Bolus, pictured left, feels it will be a huge benefit in terms of competition and fairness, and the less games will also alleviate pressures on team squads.

"Barring Garstang, Longridge and F&B, the teams who have been coming up from the Palace Shield have been going straight back down,” said Bolus.

"Having that division in between, which will still be a good standard, gets clubs ready if they are good enough to win promotion.

"It’s also hard work playing Saturday/Sunday all year like we did do a couple of years ago.

"If you get to the later stages of the county cup and nationals, it does cause a strain on a club’s squad.

"I like to play cricket every Saturday, so I think playing every Saturday with a few cup games sprinkled in is good.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Chorley v Fleetwood, Fulwood and Broughton, Blackpool – no game.

Liverpool and District Competition First Division (12pm): Magull v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Lancaster v Great Eccleston, Thornton Cleveleys v Penwortham.