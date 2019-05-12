SQUASH: Laura Massaro falls at last-eight hurdle in Manchester

Former sqaush world No.1 Laura Massaro crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the Manchester Open, her penultimate tournament before retiring.

Chorley ace Massaro announced last week that she will call it a day at the end of the season.

She provided a tough battle for Egypt’s world No.3 Nour El Tayeb at the National Squash Centre, but it was not enough to stop the top seed from claiming an 11-7, 15-17, 11-4, 11-6 victory.

El Tayeb’s win means that there will be four different continents represented in the semi-final stage of the PSA World Tour Silver tournament, as New Zealand’s Joelle King, Wales’ Tesni Evans and United States’ Amanda Sobhy all secured wins.

“I was happy to play Laura,” said 26-year-old El Tayeb following her victory. “I wanted to give her something to remember me by. It’s the last two tournaments for her and I have always looked up to her.

“I’d love to work with her one day, she is the most professional on tour, I wish I could have half of her career.”

Massaro said: “I played well yesterday and today, being able to fight back against the world No.3 was my only goal really.

“When I announced my retirement, I didn’t want to have an events procession. I wanted to fight hard, play well and put a few blows into the top five girls in the world and I’ll be looking to do the same thing at the British Open.”

World No.3 El Tayeb will now face Wales’ world No.9 Evans for a place in the final.