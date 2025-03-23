Preston Grasshoppers were beaten at Sheffield on Saturday (photo: Mick Craig)

Preston Grasshoppers had a miserable Saturday in South Yorkshire as six tries gave Sheffield victory.

Defeat also made it five losses in a row for the Hoppers, as two tries from Izaak Gosling and Harry Holden were not enough for any bonus points.

Hoppers made a good start, early pressure enabling Josh Ree to slot over two penalties in the opening 10 minutes and build a 6-0 lead.

Their opening 20 minutes were strong, with very good discipline and some strong defence, but the floodgates then opened with Sheffield scoring four tries in the next 10 minutes.

Cameron Catleugh scored first, slipping past his defender before running around the outside to cross.

A quick tap penalty and offload then saw Elliot Fisher fly over before Hoppers were reduced to 14 men, Gosling seeing yellow after his team gave away several penalties.

It went from bad to worse as Fisher grabbed his second try, the scrum-half going over after Sheffield’s attack had initially slipped through.

Their bonus point was wrapped up by Robert Fawdry on the half-hour mark, as yet another breakthrough ended with a simple finish for the flanker.

Fawdry was also shown a yellow, allowing Hoppers to push their maul to the line before Gosling crashed over from close range as Sheffield enjoyed a 15-point lead at half-time.

Four minutes into the second half and Hoppers had another yellow card, this time Rory Brand being sent to the sinbin.

That subsequently allowed Fisher to record his hat-trick when he peeled off the back of the maul and scored.

Ree was also shown a yellow card as the rain came hammering down and, with 20 minutes to go, Ryan Burrows had Sheffield’s sixth with yet another breakthrough allowing him an easy run-in.

Both teams kept making mistakes in the last 20 minutes as the rain came down, Hoppers getting close but either slipping or dropping the ball at key moments.

However, with five minutes to go, they had a second try as hooker Holden touched down off the back of the maul, though no more tries were to come their way.