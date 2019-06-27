Scott Fitzgerald’s executed the perfect game plan against Anthony Fowler, say coach Jimmy Moon

Boxing coach Jimmy Moon revealed there was plenty of brain – as well as brawn – behind Scott Fitzgerald’s famous victory over Anthony Fowler earlier this year.

The 27-year-old Preston boxer achieved a breakthrough moment in his professional career when he upset the odds to beat his former GB team-mate at the Liverpool Arena at the end of March.

The grudge encounter was undoubtedly the fight of the night as both men gave it their all over the 10-round contest, with Fitzgerald earning the split decision – a last-ditch knockdown swinging a tight contest in his favour.

Moon’s ties with Fitzgerald go back far. He is a former boxing contemporary of the fighter’s dad Dave and they went on to form, alongside Joe Kilshaw, the highly-respected Larches and Savick Amateur Boxing Club.

Having helped coach him from a early age, Moon is now part of Fitzgerald’s backroom team and was in his corner for the fight against Fowler.

“The game plan for the Fowler fight was important,” said Moon. “We didn’t want him to start off 100mph against Fowler.

“We didn’t want him going straight in there toe-to-toe or blow-for-blow.

“It was about getting that jab going for the first three rounds and then start to pick things up and then look to find a way through to Fowler. Scott stuck to the game plan massively and it couldn’t really have gone better. He pulled it off.

“You have to remember Scott was a massive underdog and the fight was so close.

“If he had not put Fowler down in the final round, he might not have got the decision, but because he did that’s what nicked it.

“With Fowler having the higher profile, the expectation was with him.”