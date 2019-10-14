Scott Fitzgerald has the bombs to trouble Ted Cheeseman – Eddie Hearn

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is predicting a titanic tussle between Preston ace Scott Fitzgerald and Ted Cheeseman this weekend.

The pair go head to head on Saturday at the Newcastle Arena with Londoner Cheeseman’s British title on the line.

Despite being the challenger, Fitzgerald, aged 27, heads into the fight as many people’s favourite to take the Lonsdale belt after his brilliant win over bitter rival Anthony Fowler, in Liverpool, earlier this year.

By contrast, Cheesman has failed to win in 2019 after losing at European title conest to Mexico’s Sergio Garcia in February before drawing with Kieron Conway at York Hall in June.

However, Hearn believes 24-year-old Cheeseman was unlucky not to get the decision and will provide stiff opposition for Fitzgerald.

It will be Cheeseman’s second defence of his British title following his victory over Asinia Byfield at the end of last year

“It is a brilliant domestic match up,” said Hearn, who represents both men. “I don’t know which way it’s going to go.

“We saw Fitzgerald (pictured) produce a brilliant performance to beat Anthony Fowler in Liverpool recently.

“Unexpected really the win from him. Most people believed Fowler would win that fight.

“Scott was an outstanding amateur – Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Team GB member as well.

“But Ted Cheeseman has been in so many big fights already at such a young age.

“We saw him lose to Sergio Garcia for the European Championship but we have also seen him in great performances, winning that British title.

“Last time out, he was unlucky against Keiron Conway.

“I thought Cheeseman won that fight but he’s going to have to adapt his style against Fitzgerald, who punches really hard partaicularly early in a fight.

“But what an engine Cheeseman has. Is he looking to take Fitzgerald into the later stages of the fight.

“We haven’t seen him in the Championship rounds – we know he did 10 rounds against Fowler but can he got the full 12 rounds at the pace Cheeseman will be pushing him.

“Will he move his head enough to avoid the big bombs coming from Fitzgerald.”