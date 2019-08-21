Scott Fitzgerald has a date with destiny - Preston boxer will fight Ted Cheeseman for British title

Becoming champion of these isles would be a dream come true for Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald.

The super-welterweight ace will take on British title holder Ted Cheeseman in Newcastle on October 19.

The mandatory challenger for the Lonsdale Belt after his high-profile victory over arch-rival Anthony Fowler in March, Fitzgerald revealed the title is the one which he has coveted since childhood.

“It’s always been my dream to become British champion,” said Fitzgerald, who is back working under Chorley trainer Michael Jennings. “Anything that comes after that would be a bonus.”

Beating Fowler has certainly been life changing for Fitzgerald, but the 27-year-old – who was the underdog going into the bout – insisted he never doubted he would win.

“I was confident I was going to beat him so I didn’t feel too much different afterwards,” he said. “I knew I was going to win, I did win and that was that.”

After the bitter war of words which preceded the fight on social media, Fitzgerald did concede there was an element of satisfaction in winning and putting him down in the last round.

“I thought I won enough rounds, got the knockdown and won clearly,” said Fitzgerald. “Putting him down in the last round gave me a right proper buzz.”

Fowler has since gone on to beat Blackpool’s Brian Rose – an opponent Fitzgerald was scheduled to face before he had to pull out through injury. The Liverpudlian immediately called for a rematch with FItzgerald – something the Prestonian wouldn’t be averse to.

“If they pay me good money, I will fight him again,” he said. “I will beat him in better fashion next time – I should have stopped him last time after I put him down.”

As for Cheeseman, Fitzgerald believes the Londoner may provide tougher opposition than Fowler.

He said: “He maybe offers more than Fowler, so that’s why I will be training really hard every day to make sure I can do whatever I need to do to become British champion.”