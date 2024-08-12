​Riversiders hand Northern League title chasers a lifeline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The destiny of the Northern Premier Cricket League is back in the melting pot after Garstang recorded their second win over leaders Fleetwood in a week.

​Danny Gilbert’s men edged the long-time favourites to be champions by 22 runs at Broadwater on Saturday.

While the result may have come a little too late in the day for the Riversiders in terms of their own title ambitions, they have done other clubs near the top a favour.

After winning the toss, Gilbert elected to bat first and total of 177 all out was thanks to a strong showing from their top order.

Photo Neil Cross; St Annes CC v Garstang - Ian Walling bowling for Garstang

Professional Imran Butt hit 59, and he was ably supported by Tom Higson (35) and Matthew Crowther (30).

Some late order hitting from Ian Walling (28) pushed the score past 150. Matthew Siddall (4-36) and Declan Clerkin (3-62) were the pick of the bowlers.

The visitors made early inroads thanks to Ian Walling but a good partnership between Vathsal Govind (35) and Jeremy Davies (64) threatened to tip the balance back in the hosts’ favour.

However, Walling (6-46) returned to the attack for another three-wicket burst to seal victory for Garstang.

The victory hands second-placed Leyland an opportunity especially as the two sides meet at Fox Lane on the final day of the season. Karl Cross’ men had a terrific 21-run home win over Blackpool.

Half-centuries from Zak Willox (54) and Andrew Makinson (50) enabled the home side to post a competitive 178-7. Jamie Thomson took 3-52.

Professional Ross Bretherton (4-29) then took four wickets at the top of the order to give the hosts’ control. Josh Boyne (41) attempted a recovery but a great spell of 4-21 from Iain Critchley saw Blackpool all out for 157.

Third-placed Longridge have an outside chance of overhauling Fleetwood after a comfortable seven-wicket win over bottom side Mawdesley at Rectory Field.

The hosts batted first and posted 124 all out with Fyffe Dennis (53) and Dominic Hendricks (54) both hitting half-centuries. Alex Mason (4-24) and Jake Durnell (3-37) were among the wickets.

In reply, Longridge eased home thanks to Zac Christie’s unbeaten 41.

Fulwood & Broughton hammered another nail in Euxton’s NPCL relegation coffin courtesy of a 37-run win at Highfield at the weekend.

​The hosts were indebted to a fine 68 from Brendan Morris for their total of 214-7. Zane Gilder took 3-42.

A fine opening part-nership of 79 from Zane Nirodi (42) and Aneeq Hassan (39) gave Euxton a platform.

However, they then lost seven wickets for just 31 runs as F&B took control. Simon Kerrigan was the executioner-in-chief, taking 5-45.

Chorley’s title hopes look to be over as they suffered a losing draw at Settle. Benjamin Hulse hit an unbeaten half-century for the hosts and some late-order runs from skipper William Davidson (32) and Will Smith (27) enabled Settle to post 169-9.

Edwin and Will Moulton picked up three wickets apiece.

In reply, the visitors were restricted to 148-9 with Amar Ullah picking up four wickets.

The final match of the weekend saw relegation-threatened St Annes score a surprise three-wicket win over Kendal at home.