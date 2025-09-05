Return to Northern League is within the grasp of Preston

Promotion-chasing Preston were crowned the Palace Shield's T20 champions earlier this season (photo: Preston CC)

​Sajid Patel is hoping Preston’s promotion juggernaut will stay on track right the way through to the end of the Moore & Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season.

​​The men from West Cliff – who have already been crowed T20 champions – are within touching distance of reclaiming their status as a Northern League club after a magnificent run of wins has seen them rise to second in the table.

A fine start to the summer, which saw Preston win their first six games in league and cup, was tempered by a mid-season slump of just two wins during the months of June and July.

However, they are now six-points clear of third-placed Lancaster after winning every league game last month.

With just three games of the campaign to go, Patel knows his men will be promoted if they maintain their current form.

"It promises to be an exciting final few weeks, both at the top and the bottom,” said Patel, whose men host Westgate this weekend before welcoming champions-elect Morecambe the following week.

“We had a great August. I think we won five out of five – 60 points from the last five games so that’s put us in a great position.”

Encouragingly, Preston have only lost once at home all season which bodes well considering two of their final three games are in front of their own fans.

Their bowling attack has also come to the fore in recent weeks, limiting the opposition to a number of low scores.

"We are feeling confident especially as we have now got a couple of home games coming up,” added Patel.

"We have only lost one game all season at home so that bodes well for us in the final run-in.

"It’s more of bowling track which suits us. To be honest, I think nobody has scored more than 140 runs at West Cliff.

"Our bowlers have done really well recently but I think all season too. Only one team I think has scored over 200 runs against us.

"All four of our main bowlers are doing a great job together – the two spinners and the two pace bowlers.”

​Preston will aim to set the record straight when they entertain Westgate.

Sajid Patel’s men are still smarting from an agonising late batting collapse to tomorrow’s opponents earlier in the season.

Westgate, though, will be dangerous opponents. They sit in a comfortable mid-table spot, free from any relegation worries and with an outside chance of finishing second.

They will also be buoyed by the memory of beating Preston on their own patch in the beginning of July.

That was a close match with the hosts eventually prevailing by the narrow margin of eight runs.

“Westgate are a decent batting side,” said Patel.

“Last game we played them, we lost – we lost our last five wickets for 10 runs.”

Fixtures:

​NPL Div 1: Fleetwood v Netherfield, Garstang v Chorley, Kendal v Longridge, Leyland v Blackpool, Settle v F&B.

NPL Div 2: Great Eccleston v Euxton, Penwortham v Carnforth, St Annes v Barrow, TC v Mawdesley, Vernon Carus v Carlisle.

PS PD: Burneside v Lancaster, Eccleston v Rufford, Fylde v Torrisholme, Morecambe v Heysham, Penrith v K&W, Preston v Westgate.