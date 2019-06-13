Pulling Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald out of Brian Rose clash was my decision - fighter's father and trainer Dave Fitzgerald insists son is unfit

Dave Fitzgerald revealed he took the decision to pull his son Scott out of his upcoming blockbuster ‘Lancashire derby’ clash with Brian Rose.

The pair were set for a mouthwatering ‘Preston versus Blackpool’ super-welterweight showdown in Manchester on Saturday, July 6.

Plenty of tickets had been sold for the bout which would have pitted rising Larches and Savick ABC star Fitzgerald – fresh from his memorable points victory over Anthony Fowler in March– against veteran former British champion Rose.

In a further twist to the tale, 34-year-old Rose – who has fought for a world title – will now face Fowler on the same bill after the Liverpudlian agreed to step in to the breach.

In an instagram post, Fitzgerald wrote how disappointed he was that the fans will not get to see the fight happen next month.

But his father, who is also his trainer, insisted he had no choice but to call off the bout as his son was not fit enough to do himself justice.

Training in Tenerife over the past few weeks, Fitzgerald has picked up injuries to both hands and is also suffering from a shoulder problem. The Preston fighter also requires surgery on a longstanding injury to his little finger, which he is likely to delay until after fighting for the British title.

The mandatory challenger for Ted Cheeseman’s Lonsdale bout, Fitzgerald is targeting a meeting with him in September before rescheduling his fight against Rose where he will hopefully be British champion.

“It’s 100% my decision to pull him out of the fight,” said Fitzgerald senior, who is a former professional boxer himself.

“There’s no point him risking his unbeaten record when he’s not fit.

“What’s the point of having a quarter fit Scott Fitzgerald against Brian Rose?

“He’s the mandatory for Ted Cheeseman British title and we 100% want that title.

“Then Brian can be the first defence and just think how big that fight will be if Scott takes on Brian as the British champion.”

