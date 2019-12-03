Preston trampolinist Jamie Gibney targets world glory in Tokyo

Preston trampolinist Jamie Gibney is hoping to have a shiny gold medal hanging around his neck this weekend.

The 17-year-old takes part in the Junior World Trampoline Championships this week in Tokyo, Japan.

The former Broughton High School pupil will go for glory in the double mini trampoline (DMT) competition inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, which will be one of the venues at next year’s Olympic Games.

Gibney – who won silver at the senior British Championships earlier this year and was named as a reserve by Team GB for the senior world championships which took place last weekend – is the lone male competitor in his age group of 17 to 21 from these shores.

Although he faces a tough challenge, he is more than capable of finishing on the podium should he find his best form on the day.

“Competing in the 17 to 21 age category gives me the best chance of reaching the final and winning a medal at the World Championships,” said Gibney, who learned the sport at JumpUK, in Leyland, but now belongs to the City of Liverpool Gymnastics and Trampoline Club.

“The standard is so much higher in the seniors so there was a lot less chance of me reaching the final.

“But this way competing in the 17-21, I feel like I can go out there with my game head on thinking I can medal.

“This will be my third world championships so my experience is good.

“My goal is to reach the final and hopefully win a medal.”

Gibney’s achievement in winning silver at the senior British Championships this year in Birmingham is the highlight of his career so far.

He has credited a lot of that success to the strength and conditioning work he has done with personal trainer Daniel Jude, who works at well-known boxing gym Larches and Savick ABC, in Preston.

“Working with Daniel at Larches and Savick has been a massive help,” said Gibney.

“At the start of this year, I was nowhere near as consistent as what I am now.

“Since I have starting working with Daniel it has paid off.

“I came second at the British Championships and hopefully I can do well in Tokyo.”

Jude added: “I read a coaching report from the GB squad which said that he needed to focus more on strength and power.

“So I devised a plan which I thought would be suitable for his sport.

“The feedback from Jamie has been good and he seems to have done well. I am really proud of him.”