Preston’s Graeme Thomas and partner John Collins came away with an agonising fourth in the men’s double sculls at the European Rowing Championships in Lucerne in a final which saw the top four crews separated by less than a second.

Collins said: “We’re obviously gutted not to be on the podium but we’re pleased with how we raced.

“We’re a new double so this weekend has been

a great start to the season and there’s plenty we’ll take back to learn from in training.”