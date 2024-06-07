Preston rower Graeme Thomas will bid for Olympic glory once again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston rower Graeme Thomas is ready to jump on the Olympic rollercoaster once again at Paris 2024.

Thomas will race in the men’s quad as part of a 42-strong rowing squad who have been selected, across ten boats, to represent Team GB.

The 35-year-old narrowly missed out on London 2012 and then was taken ill on the eve of the Rio 2016, flying home one day before the start of the regatta.

Having narrowly missed the podium in the double at Tokyo 2020, Thomas is back on the horse and now part of an exclusive club of athletes to go to three Olympics

Paris-bound Graeme Thomas will compete at the 2024 Olympic Games (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images for British Rowing)

“This feels like third time lucky in so many different respects,” said Thomas.

“There are so many things that are full circle and poetic in a way.

“Rio was a pretty humbling experience. It cut me down, the quad was bookies’ favourite to win a medal and we got exactly the conditions we wanted for the final.

“We’ll have to see what happens next but I’m enjoying getting another piece of paper from (chef de mission) Mark England welcoming me to Team GB.”

Thomas will be joined in the quad by Callum Dixon, Matt Haywood and Tom Barras, who is the sole surviving member of the boat that won silver in the class at Tokyo 2020.

The quad has finished fourth at European and World Championships in the build-up to the Games, putting them in the mix for a podium finish in the French capital.

Having raced in single sculls and won a world bronze medal in 2022, Thomas is now relishing being part of a crew boat for the Games.

“I was brought in because I was told that I was consistent and dynamic and that’s what the quad needed,” said Thomas, who will benefit from Aldi and Team GB’s Nearest & Dearest programme in Paris.

“That’s what I’m trying to bring - consistency.

“My season in the single really helped me refine that and get better and better at delivering the same thing over and over again. There’s no noise in a single, you know exactly when you’re taking a bad stroke and a good one.

“I’m trying to bring a laser-like focus and put something down that the guys have no trouble following and getting the most out of them. It’s about getting 100% about the crew and learning to dial back my own efforts a little bit to get more out of the other guys.”

Aldi’s Nearest & Dearest programme helps maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance and make the most of the unique opportunity to compete on one of the world’s largest stages.

Of the 23 women and 19 men in Team GB’s rowing squad, 50% are making their Olympic debut and 50% are returning Olympians, including two-time Olympic gold medallist Helen Glover.

“The Olympic experience in this squad is huge, and I have no doubt it will be an asset to those rowers who will make their Olympic debut in Paris this summer,” said Chef de Mission England.

“Our rowers have posted some outstanding results this season and I am sure the crews will relish the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of their friends, family, and Team GB fans.”

Glover, who will be part of the women’s four, is aiming to become the first British mum-of-three to win an Olympic medal.

Glover said: “A huge reason for aiming for Paris was thinking how great it will be to have my family there to watch and support me and being able to share all of this with them is so special.”