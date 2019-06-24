Preston rower Graeme Thomas was runner-up in the double sculls at the World Cup II in Poland

Preston rower Graeme Thomas scooped a superb silver medal at the World Cup II in Poznan, Poland, at the weekend.

And he agonisingly missed out on winning gold in the double sculls by the narrowest of margins.

After narrowly missing out on a podium spot at the European Championships in Lucerne earlier this month, the 30-year-old produced some sensational racing alongside John Collins.

Trailing in fifth spot just before the 1,000m mark, the duo took the lead in the final 500m.

They were narrowly beaten to the line by less than two tenths of a second by Barnabe Delarze and Roman Roeoesli of Switzerland.

Thomas said: “We’re really pleased with that race – progress is always a good thing. Getting on the podium gives us renewed confidence that the things we’re doing in training really are working and we are stepping forwards.”

Thomas and Collins were not the only success stories. World Cup debutant in the GB Para-rowing Team, Ben Pritchard put in a fantastic performance in the PR1 men’s single scull, coming away with the bronze medal over fellow GB rower Andy Houghton who just missed out on a podium spot.

Both men’s and women’s eights enjoyed their second podium finish of the season, taking silver and bronze respectively.

The men’s eight were Tom Ford, James Rudkin, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Jacob Dawson, Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Mat Tarrant, Josh Bugajski and cox Henry Fieldman.

The women’s eight were Fiona Gammond, Zoe Lee, Jo Wratten, Hattie Taylor, Rowan McKellar, Rebecca Shorten, Karen Bennett, Holly Norton and cox Morgan Baynham-Williams.