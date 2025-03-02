Preston Grasshoppers 10 Leeds Tykes 45: Seven tries give visitors victory

By Paul Outhwaite
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

Far too many mistakes saw Preston Grasshoppers beaten by Leeds Tykes – despite holding their own for half an hour before conceding five second-half tries, adding to two before the break.

“All their tries came when we were attacking,” bemoaned Hoppers head coach Dan Orwin. “We made so many entries into their red zone but didn’t score.

“I think the final score flatters them a little bit, but we dropped off in the last 20 minutes.

“Our ball retention was a problem just like it was early in the season. Our lineout went OK but our scrum struggled against their big pack.”

Preston Grasshoppers lost against Leeds Tykes (photo: Mike Craig)
Hoppers were first on the board with a Josh Ree penalty, but Leeds hit back quickly when Kit Keith nipped around the front of a lineout to put Adam Brown over.

Keith converted and, as half-time approached, dummied his way over for a try which he again converted.

Tykes’ second-half scores came at regular intervals and they had already sealed their bonus point before Hoppers finally managed to get over the line, Josh Longson rounding off a good build-up and Ree converting.

However, they made far too many handling errors and Leeds are not a side to fail to take full advantage.

Their bonus-point try was a classic case as Hoppers lost an attacking lineout, found themselves on the back foot and eventually saw Ewan Evans go over in the corner.

Tykes’ other second-half touchdowns came from Brown, Toby Williams, Henry Macnab and Jack Smith as Keith converted one and James Watts two.

Hoppers battled hard throughout but never protected their possession sufficiently well to give themselves a chance of priceless bonus points.

