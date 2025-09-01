​Preston firmly in promotion hunt after Torrisholme victory

St Annes CC v Thornton Cleveleys CC. Luke Jardine for St Annes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​They defeated Torrisholme at Boundary Meadow by four wickets to move six points clear of third-placed Lancaster.

Ismail Patel (4-28) and Talha Patel (3-22) restricted the hosts to 143 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chasing a revised 86 off 20 overs, Preston went after quick runs and reach their required target with more than five overs to spare.

Lancaster picked up one point less than Preston in their win over Kirkham & Wesham at Woodlands.

Hayden Simm took 4-32 as the hosts scored 138-8 off 20 overs. Curtley Louw’s unbeaten on 67, including five fours and four sixes, ensured victory for the visitors.

Eccleston are still not assured of safety after they lost at Heysham by eight wickets. The visitors could only muster 112 all out with Sam Calverley, taking 6-34.

Calverley then scored 33 as Heysham cantered to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in the NPL Division Two, Euxton hopes of promotion have hit the buffers after they lost at home to Penwortham.

James Bone’s men slipped 13 points behind the top two, losing by an agonising one run.

Pen posted 185-7 with Jonathon Hothersall hitting a fine 83, while Robbie Sumner chipped in with 48. Joseph Bowden and Jack Shovelton shared six wickets.

Handed a revised target of 130 from 21 overs, Euxton were bowled out for 128 with Charlie Parker taking 3-35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vernon Carus were thumped by league leaders St Annes at Vernon Road.

The hosts batted first and posted a comprehensive 235-2 off 38 overs.

Luke Jardine hit an unbeaten century and was ably assisted by Promod Maduwantha (60 not out).

Chasing a revised 212 off 20 overs, Vernons closed on 128-9 with Jaxon Cornfield scoring 34