Preston boxing star Lisa Whiteside will fight again in Bolton

Preston ace Lisa Whiteside will be one of the star attractions at a big night of boxing at the University of Bolton Stadium in July

The 33-year-old will make he second appearance as a professional as part of MTK's Fight Night on July 5 – which will be screened live on iFL TV.



The show first features an amateur showcase featuring some of the promising stars of tomorrow from MTK Manchesterbefore the professional fighters then go to work

Whiteside made a successful start to her professional career earlier this month when she defeated Dani Hodges at the Lamex Stadium in Stevenage, on the undercard of the world title fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi.



She also had a fantastic amateur career, winning gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and she’s excited to make a speedy return to the ring in July.



She said: “I’m absolutely made up to box as often as possible, i want to be active and push through the division quickly. It’s great to be boxing locally as all my family, friends and supporters can come along to watch!



“As a Team GB athlete pretty much all of my amateur contests were abroad so now to be boxing on my door-step means the world to me.



“I really enjoyed my debut and it gave me the confidence that turning professional was the right decision for my style.



"My opponent was game which made it even better and I was able to showcase my skills and power by wobbling her on many occasions with hard shots.



"Her gum-shield was flying out numerous times and I think gave her time to recover and prevented a stoppage.



“I’m aiming for big things as a professional and I want to take over the flyweight division. With the great support of my management SJam Boxing and my coach Mick Day we are looking to fast track me to the top.



"I do believe I can become a world champion in the very near future. I am a grounded and level-headed person but i do believe i can do it.”



The event in July also features former British light-heavyweight champion Hosea Burton, along with the likes of Ross Cooksey, Michael McGoldrick, Amin Jahanzeb, Macaulay McGowan, Ryan Briscoe, Chris Brown, Ryan Watson and Chris Conwell.