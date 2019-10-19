Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald is the new super welterweight British champion

Scott Fitzgerald defeated Ted Cheeseman to win the super welterweight British at the Newcastle Arena.

The 27-year-old Preston fighter emerged victorious on points via an unanimous decision after a war of attrition against the Londoner on Saturday night

Scott Fitzgerald goes on the attack'Photo Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom and Dave Thompson/Matchroom

In a very close fight, Fitzgerald was handed the win by all three judges 116-113, 116-113, 115-113.

Neither fighter were able to find clean shots during the 12-round bout with both operating tight defensive skills.

After a bright opening by the Preston fighter, Cheeseman perhaps shaded a number of the middle rounds, but it was Fitzgerald who finished the stronger.

Ultimately, it was Fitzgerald's more aggressive intent which saw him earn the decision.

Both fighter think they have won it at the end'Photo Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom and Dave Thompson/Matchroom

Naturally, there are calls for a rematch although with Anthony Fowler ringside, it may well be that Cheeseman takes on the Liverpudlian with the winner earning the right to face Fitzgerald again.