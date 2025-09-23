​Preston are back in Northern League as promotion is confirmed

Preston have been promoted

Preston’s return to the Northern Premier Cricket League has been confirmed after the weather brought a premature end to the Moore & Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season.

The incessant rain on Saturday ensured not a single ball was delivered in the final round of fixtures.

That spelled good news for Sajid Patel’s men who will play in the NPL Division Two after finishing second behind champions Morecambe.

Preston could have been caught by Lancaster on the final day but Ben Simm’s men were left kicking their heels in frustration.

There was also frustration at the other end of the table as Rufford were unable to save themselves and will now be relegated alongside bottom side Kirkham & Wesham.

Just nine points separated Rufford, in 11th place, and Eccleston who finished in seventh.

Indeed on the final day, five teams were in danger of the drop with Heysham, Burneside and Penrith all breathing a huge sigh of relief alongside Eccleston.