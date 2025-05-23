Penwortham braced for historic first ever Northern League fixture

Captain Robbie Sumner, right, see his Penwortham team take on Great Eccleston twice in three days

​Penwortham are determined to have ‘a right good crack at it’ as they embark on a historic season as a Northern Premier Cricket League club.

That’s the fighting message from skipper Robbie Sumner as Middleforth Green prepares to stage it's first ever NPCL fixture this weekend.

After more than a century of being a member club of the Palace Shield, Sumner’s men have been promoted to the higher level.

Under a new restructure this year, the NPL has been split into two with Pen taking their place in Division Two.

Although it’s the start of a new dawn, they will take on familiar foes tomorrow in the shape of Great Eccleston, who have also made the step up from the Palace Shield.

Captain Robbie Sumner believes his men will no-one fear when they take on the challenge of attempting to become an established NPL outfit.

Sumner said: "I think a few years ago, it might have been daunting for a club like ours to go into the Northern League but we have got a lot of young talent in our squad – we’re a young team.

"Myself as captain, I am only 26 but I am in my third year captaining the side now.

"We’ve got a really young team, a great set of lads who are just ready to have a right good crack at it and take on any team in the league.”

Over the past month, clubs in the Northern League have been embroiled in the preliminary stages of the 40-Over Cup.

It was certainly a baptism of fire for Pen after they lost their opening three games but they have since won their past two.

They have an outside chance of reaching the last eight still but they must win their final preliminary game on bank holiday Monday which by a quirk of the fixture list is also at home to Great Eccleston.

"There’s been a lot of learning for us (over the past month,” Sumner said. “Even though we lost our first three games, there’s been a hell of lot of learning in that time, coming up against quality players.

"As long as you’re learning from your defeats then you can only get better.”

Meanwhile, ​Penwortham knew exactly what they were getting when they enticed Ryan Maddock back to Middleforth Green as the club’s professional.

​The all-rounder played for the club as a junior and made his senior debut in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield way back in 2012.

He has since gone on to play for a number of clubs, including Prestwich, Ormskirk and Northern.

The prospect of helping his boyhood club in their first ever season in the Northern League certainly appealed to Maddock who will be hoping to inspire his side to victory over Great Eccleston in their opening league game this weekend.

“We all know what Ryan’s about,” said Sumner. “He’s been at the club before and brings a wealth of experience.

“He opens the bowling, bats at three or four, is quality in the field and has just got a lot experience from playing around the leagues.

“It shows, he’s got a great pedigree and it’s great for me as captain to have him by my side.”

