Pendle Forest thirds can’t stop rampant Garstang

Forest were missing key players due to them stepping up to the second team but managed to field a team of experience and youth who played with heart and determination throughout.

The first 15 minutes went well for Forest's defence despite the relentless attacks of the Garstang forwards who really were an impressive unit. Player of the match Becky Bell was outstanding as sweeper for Forest.

On the odd occasion that Bell didn't cut out the attack the ever - reliable Jane Lofthouse in goal blocked and cleared.

Pendle Forest thirds lost to Garstang

Garstang's first of their total of eight goals was scored from an awarded penalty flick for a Forest foot on the goal line. Lofthouse went the right way but the power of the ball into the bottom left corner eluded her outstretched hand. This goal seemed to upset Forest and despite their best efforts they conceded another three goals before half time.

During the second half Garstang were rampant going forward. In the last 10 minutes Forest barely got out of their own half, but despite this and being 8-0 down they stuck together and never let their heads drop.The thirds play their last game at home before Christmas against Lytham seconds 11.30am push.

