Pall Mall and Manchester Padel Club partner to promote health, fitness, and injury prevention

Private healthcare provider Pall Mall has announced their sponsorship of Manchester Padel Club, a partnership that goes beyond sport by funding free court access, expert health support, and initiatives to help Manchester get active.

Padel is the UK’s fastest growing sport, with over 400,000 active players according to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

The partnership will see Pall Mall deliver expert medical support for players while jointly funding initiatives designed to grow grassroots participation.

This includes monthly free court giveaways, injury prevention clinics and wellbeing content for the wider community.

For Pall Mall, the collaboration is part of a wider strategy to align with high growth sports and reinforce its role as a trusted partner in preventative health.

Pall Mall Managing Director Raja Pitalia said: “This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to support healthier, more active communities across the North-West while becoming the healthcare provider of choice for the growing padel community.”

David Thomas, Founder of Manchester Padel Club and former World Padel Tour ranked player said: “We are highly selective about the partners we choose - too often sponsorships are about logos on walls.

“We wanted to build something different, where commercial partners like Pall Mall completely align with our values of sport, health, and authenticity and therefore directly benefit the community.”

Looking ahead, the partnership will expand into influencer collaborations, school and business engagement programmes and further health driven initiatives, positioning Manchester Padel Club and Pall Mall at the forefront of padel’s community growth story.