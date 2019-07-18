Opportunity knocks for Preston cruiserweight Damian Chambers

Preston ace Damian Chambers has the opportunity to put himself on the boxing map when he goes gunning for glory on Friday.

The cruiserweight is highly fancied to win the fourth edition of the Ultimate Boxxer competition at the Planet Ice Arena, in Altrincham.

Chambers is one of eight highly rated 200lb power-punching contenders who will be battling for supremacy during the action-packed evening.

The 30-year-old takes on Matt Sen in his quarter-final and if he wins the contest, he will move forward to the last-four stage and then hopefully on to the final.

Should he produce the goods on Friday, he will put himself in the shop window for future big fights and title opportunities.

“Hopefully if I do well, it will get me some bigger fights. It depends on how far I go in this competition, but if I go far it will give a top 10 ranking.

“People will start calling me out and I can start calling them out. People will want to fight me. It’s a big opportunity.”

Standing at 6ft 2in, Chambers has the physical advantage over Sen, who is four inches shorter.

“I have sparred against him in the past,” said Chambers, who has prepared for the fight by training in Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

“Sen is a short, stocky guy. I think he has lost one of six fights as a pro. He has said in an interview that he’s going to try to keep me under pressure and come at me with everything.

“I am looking to keep the fight long and outbox him.

“It seems like it’s been a long training camp and the night has been a long time coming.

“But I can’t wait – I am feeling confident.”

Should Chambers – who will be backed by 150 supporters from his home town – win his first fight, then he could face Tony Conquest, who boasts a top-five ranking in the country.