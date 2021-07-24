Olympics: Polly Swann rows into semi-finals in Tokyo

The 33-year-old finished third in Heat three in a time of 7:23.98 to qualify, although were some way off the pace – two seconds behind heat-winners Australia – but will compete in the semi-final on Tuesday.

Swann, who is based in Scotland, said; “It’s been phenomenal how many people have reached out and offered their support. “It’s really quite touching. It’s a really lovely thing to have on the start line with you, that knowledge that people have got your back and wish you well. It’s a lovely sensation.”