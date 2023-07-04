Northern League ​champions Garstang are running up a head of steam

Danny Gilbert’s men moved to within 14 points of the top of the table despite the fact that they have no recognised professional in their ranks.

They thrashed bottom Eccleston, who were without their paid Tom Foster, by a whopping 175 runs at the Riverside

Michael Walling (41) Luke Smith (33), Joseph Pearson (40) and Ian Walling (42) saw the hosts post an impressive 249-8. Nathan McDonnell took (5-84).

Photo Neil Cross; St Annes CC v Garstang - Ian Walling bowling for Garstang

The visitors were then dismissed for a meagre 74 inside 25 overs with Tom Potter’s unbeaten 20 being the highest score.

Ian Walling (4-26) and Waris Khan (4-28) were the executioners-in-chief.

Chorley remain top of the Northern Premier League but only just after being outplayed at home by derby rivals Leyland.

​The hosts’ final-wicket partnership of Edwin Moulton (32 not out) and Matt Dawson (5 not out) clung on to earn a draw but it was the visitors who claimed the lion’s share of the points.

Leyland had batted first and posted a competitive 200 all out with James Critchley hitting a fine half-century. He was ably supported by Lloyd Tennant (33), while Dawson was the pick of the bowlers with 4-55.

In reply, Andrew Jacques took 6-50 as Chorley struggled to 157-9 at the close.

Fulwood & Broughton’s recent revival was brought to a shuddering half as they were routed for just 57 against Blackpool at Stanley Park.

Hareen Buddila will feel hard done by as he finished with figures of 8-37 as the hosts were bowled out for 143.

Only Ben Rosbottom came away with any credibility with the bat – his unbeaten 25 – was almost half of his side’s runs but Matthew Grindley topped Buddila’s figures, taking a superb figures 8-16.

Earlier, Shivam Chaudhary (46) and Dylan Henshall (37) had top scored for the home side.Kendal went level on points with leaders Chorley thanks to a 75-run derby win over Netherfield at Shap Road.

Chirag Khurana struck 95, including three sixes, as the hosts posted 159 all out. Samuel Medhurst took 5-48.

