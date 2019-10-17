New dad Scott fitzgerald out to fulfil boyhood dream by winning British super-welterweight boxing title

Preston boxing ace Scott Fitzgerald is hoping to mark the birth of his son Archie by becoming British champion this weekend.

The 27-year-old fighter became a father last week – the youngster being born on October 8.

Very much the doting dad, Fitzgerald has been combining training sessions with looking after his newborn over the past week.

He is looking forward to spending more quality time with him – once he has done the job on Saturday and defeated Ted Cheeseman at the Newcastle Arena in a blockbuster domestic clash.

“I became a father last week to Archie,” said Fitzgerald. “He’s over a week old, he’s doing really well and feeding really well.

“I am looking forward to spending some quality time with him, but I want to get this fight out of the way.”

The former Commonwealth Games champion certainly has a date with destiny – it was his boyhood dream to win a coveted Lonsdale belt.

And he is determined that nothing will stand in his way of achieving his goal.

“This time next week I could be British champion,” said Fitzgerald, who defeated Anthony Fowler last time out in one of the fights of the year at the Liverpool Arena. “Cheeseman is a tough opponent – he will keep coming all night. I’m really looking forward to it. I am ready to go the full 12 rounds.

“I have been really focused in my training camp and I’m even fitter than I was when I fought Fowler – I’ve not had a chip in 10 weeks.”

Despite being almost four years younger than Fitzgerald, Cheeseman is the defending champion and has the experience of already fighting for a European title. However, the Preston ace is not reading too much into that.

He has pointed to his own stellar amateur career which saw him win the National ABA title, as well as the Commonwealths, which meant he did not turn professional until the age of 24 whereas Cheeseman turned over as a teenager.

“He’s 24 and quite experience, but he’s never won an ABA title,” he said.