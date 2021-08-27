Morecambe wheelchair rugby ace Stuart Robinson wins gold at the Paralympics

Stuart Robinson has won a Paralympic gold medal as Team GB defeated the USA in the wheelchair rugby final

By Craig Salmon
Friday, 27th August 2021, 3:52 pm
Updated Sunday, 29th August 2021, 12:02 pm

The Morecambe athlete scored 14 tries as GB prevailed 54-49 in a thrilling clash at Yoyogi Stadium.

GB always held the edge in the contest and pulled away in the final quarter of the match after holding just a one point advantage at the end of the third third.

The USA went into the match as the slight favourites having beaten GB narrowly in the pool stages

Stuart Robinson celebrates winning gold

GB produced a superb performance in today's semi-final to beat the hosts Japan, who enjoyed a 100% record through the group stages, 55-49

Robinson, a former RAF patrol commander, lost his legs when his military vehicle was blown up by a Taliban roadside bomb while he was engaged in a perilous ammunition run in Helmand.

Throughout the competition, he scored 58 tries.

