Modern pentathlon gold for Clitheroe’s Oliver Murray

Clitheroe’s Oliver Murray won gold for Great Britain on day two of the 2019 Modern Pentathlon European Championships at the University of Bath

Fresh from winning mixed relay gold with Kerenza Bryson on Tuesday, Myles Pillage teamed up with fellow Bath student Murray to take the honours in the men’s relay.

They did it the hard way too after starting eighth and 25 seconds adrift in the decisive laser-run before working their way brilliantly through the field to cross the line first ahead of Ukraine and Hungary, much to the delight of a big home crowd.

Murray, who was making his debut at a major senior championships, said: “That’s not how I expected us to win a medal today.

“The fact that it was gold and it was won in such style was just awesome. We’ve had a great time, it’s been so much fun and the fans were amazing.”

Pillage said: “To win two golds in two days is an absolute dream. To hear that support gives you so much energy, an extra kick when you need it, and we definitely needed it today.”

Ukraine’s Andriy Fedechko, who won silver with Vladyslav Rydvanskyi, said: “It’s amazing – I am old, so not bad!” His team-mate added: “He is old but strong.”

Russia prevented a clean sweep of relay titles by Britain as Ekerterina Khuraskina and Anastasia Petrova produced excellent performances in the ride and laser-run to secure the women’s relay crown.