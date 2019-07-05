Lisa Whiteside says she working towards a world title fight in the near future ahead of her second professional bout this evening

Lisa Whiteside is eager to keep the ‘ball rolling’ on her professional career as she eyes a possible world title shot in the near future.

The Preston fighter may have only fought once in the paid ranks since turning over at the beginning of this year, but her stellar amateur pedigree means she is being fast-tracked to the top.

Having got her professional career underway in May courtesy of a comprehensive points victory over Dani Hodges, Whiteside wants to keep the momentum building.

This evening she takes on Slovakia’s Claudia Ferenczi at the University of Bolton Stadium.

While the 33-year-old flyweight will not take her eye off the ball for tonight’s contest, she is the heavy favourite to win.

She is hoping it will be another stepping stone on her way to becoming a world champion – and a showdown with long-time GB rival and double Olympic champion Nicola Adams.

“I am looking to get tonight’s fight done and then around August/September time, I could be looking at fighting for a WBC interim belt.

“Once you do that, that is when you get your world ranking and mandatory positions.

“I am hoping for that world title shot down the line, it’s possible.

“I just want to keep fighting as frequently as I can.

“That is the one downfall in the pro game. I am used to the amateurs where you’re fighting four or five times at one tournament.

“It is hard for someone like me to get used to, but I want to get out every month or couple of months

“I just want to keep going, keep building – I don’t need any down time.”

The possibility of a meeting with Adams is still very much to the forefront of Whiteside’s mind.

However, the Leeds-based fighter has not fought in more than a year and pulled out of her scheduled world title bout against Mexico’s Arely Mucino at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 8 due to injury.

“Nicola has gone very quiet hasn’t she,” Whiteside said. “I heard she was down to fight on the Frank Warren show on July 13 but that hasn’t been confirmed.

“I hope she is back boxing again because she needs to get back out there.

“I think she has only had five fights in two years so hopefully she gets whatever fights she wants because myself against her is what everybody wants.”