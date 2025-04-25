​Leyland’s ambitions sky high as the new season gets under way

Leyland Cricket Club coach Dave Makinson

Coach Dave Makinson believes Leyland will have their sights set on becoming the inaugural winners of the revamped Northern Premier Cricket League.

​The men from Fox Lane stand second on the list in terms of Northern League title victories with seven to their name – including four successes in the past 15 years.

This year, the league has split into two divisions with six teams from the Palace Shield joining a newly-formed NPCL Division Two alongside Carlisle and the three teams who finished at the bottom of the Northern League last season.

For Leyland, their attention will be on the Division One title although Makinson admits it will be difficult especially as the division has been reduced to just 10 teams who will all fancy their chances.

"I think a lot of clubs will have ambitions to do well this year,” said Makinson. “There’s a lot of new players in the league and you just never know how the professionals are going to work out.

"You only have to look at Fleetwood last year. Nobody really gave them a chance of winning the league I don’t think at the beginning of last year but a couple of astute signings along with a good pro – they obviously went on to win it.

"You just never really know until the season gets going who could end up competing. Teams start winning a few, then the confidence gets up. On the face of it, we look to have a well balanced attack and bat really deep so we’ve as good a chance as anyone.”

​Leyland will be looking to make it two wins out of two tomorrow when they face Mawdesley in their second match of the 40-Over Cup league stage at Fox Lane.

​Karl Cross’s men opened the new season with a hard-earned victory over Penwortham.

On Sunday, they host Orrell Red Triangle in round one of the National ECB Knockout Cup.

“It will be good to have a run in the national knockout,” said coach Dave Makinson.

“They are in the First Division of the Liverpool Competition, so we’ll see how they go against us on Sunday.

"Mawdesley played in the league last season and struggled a bit. They have lost a couple of players I think and they got beaten by Barrow on Saturday.

"Hopefully the weather stays fine, the wicket at Fox Lane looks really good so hopefully there will be a few runs when we bat.”

This weekend also sees the opening fixtures of this season’s Palace Shield Premier Division.

Fixtures: 40-Over Cup – Barrow v Euxton, Fleetwood v Longridge, Garstang v Netherfield, Great Eccleston v Chorley, Kendal v Blackpool, Leyland v Mawdesley, Penwortham v Carlisle, Settle v Carnforth, Thornton Cleveleys v St Annes, Vernon Carus v Fulwood & Broughton.

Palace Shield – Eccleston v Westgate, Fylde v Kirkham & Wesham, Lancaster v Rufford, Morecambe v Torrisholme, Penrith v Heysham, Preston v Burneside.