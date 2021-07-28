Lancaster's Polly Swann into final of women's coxless pair

After a disappointing display in the heats, The Team GB duo were leading from early on and for much of the race looked well on course for a world-best time in Tokyo.

But Greece came from nowhere to win the semi-final while Olympic champions Australia were pushed out after Canada finished third.

The GB pair had to contend with a delay to their race due to the weather.

Polly Swann, front, and Helen Glover

Swann said: “I think we came out to Tokyo, knowing things were going to be up and down.

“We are by the sea. There are typhoons, there is all sorts.

“All athletes are always ready for any changes, could be a few days before or a few minutes before. I don’t think we minded.”

Swann and Glover will now prepare for the final on Thursday, and will be up against it with the likes of Canada, Greece, New Zealand, Spain and the Russian Olympic Committee all vying for medals.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Glover quit rowing shortly after Rio 2016, having defended her London 2012 title.

She then announced her return earlier in 2021 and before this summer's Games, and she will now attempt to defend her title with Swann for a second successive Games.

“I only had been rowing for a month or so, a year ago," Glover said.

“We feel we should be here as a crew, so it’s not a huge celebration.

“But in other way of course we are celebrating it, as a story of how far we have come. But it is also a story about how far we have to go. We are excited."

Swann won silver in Rio as part of the women's eight.