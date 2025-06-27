​Lancaster looking to re-claim ‘rightful’ place in the pyramid

Lancaster opener Kieran Moffat. ​Kieran Moffat is an experienced member of the Lancaster team

Lancaster have targeted a return this season to where they believe they rightfully belong.

​The Lune Road outfit have for the vast majority of their existence been an established member of the Northern Premier League (NPL).

However, since a promotion and relegation pyramid system was introduced in 2017, Lancaster have yo-yoed between the NPL and Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

They were the first club to drop out of the NPL when they finished bottom of the table eight years ago.

And although they promptly returned two years later as champions, they suffered another relegation in 2023.

With the NPL having now been split into two divisions of 10 clubs each, Lancaster are eager to reclaim their position in the higher league as soon as possible.

They missed out on a top six spot last season which would have see them earn a spot in the newly-formed NPL Division Two.

"Last season was a funny one, we just finished outside the top places,” said captain Ben Simm. “We just found a way to lose matches.

"We felt like we should have finished top half last season. In terms of slipping down, we got relegated last time just – I think it was on the last game of the season.

"It was the minor details in games which let us down last season but we’ve got a stronger team this so hopefully we can get over the line this year and get back in the Northern League.”