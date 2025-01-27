Jack ​Catterall braced for huge test against hungry fighter Arnold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Jack Catterall is expecting a different proposition when he gets in the ring with American Arnold Barboza Jnr next month.

​The Chorley fighter’s last three bouts have seen him matched against opponents who have all been world champions.

At the end of 2023, the super lightweight ace outpointed the legendary Jorge Linares, while last May he got his revenge over domestic rival Josh Taylor in Manchester.

His last fight – and victory – was in Manchester late last year against Regis Prograis who is a former two-time world champion.

That success, which saw him put Prograis on the canvas twice before earning an unanimous points victory, means he is on the cusp of another shot at the world title.

But first, he must get past undefeated Barboza in a world title eliminator on February 15 in Manchester.

The American ace has won all of 31 fights to date but has yet to fight for a world title – something which Catterall feels makes him a dangerous and hungry opponent.

Catterall has won 31 of 32 bouts – the only blot on the copybook was the one time when he fought for the world title, but was beaten, controversially on points, by domestic rival Taylor in Glasgow three years ago.

Jack Catterall lands a punch on Regis Prograis during their WBO International Super Lightweight title fight. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"We’re both in that same position where we know what's next,” Catterall told The Ring.

“We both know in the back of our minds that a victory secures a mega fight with a world champion to fight for a world title.

"That’s what we all crave so I know he's going to come and bring it and that makes it all the more exciting for us both.”