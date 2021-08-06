Chorley's Bronze medal winner Holly Bradshaw of Team Great Britain celebrates after the Women's Pole Vault Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

IN PICTURES: Olympic bronze medal for Holly Bradshaw in the pole vault

Here's some pictures from Holly Bradshaw's Olympic experience after the Euxton pole vaulter won bronze after a hard-fought final in Tokyo

By The Newsroom
Friday, 6th August 2021, 12:31 pm

Preston-born Holly Bradshaw is the first British athlete to win a pole vault medal at an Olympic Games.

But when she came sixth at the World Championships in London 2017, a combination of personal doubts and social media criticism left her thinking about walking away.

But it was delight rather than disappointment for Bradshaw with a career best performance to make the podium in the Tokyo Olympics.

Bradshaw - who for years trained at Wigan's Robin Park - says it was self-belief that kept her going.

Bradshaw said: “This is what I’ve worked for my whole career.

“I don’t know what emotion I’m feeling – relief, pure enjoyment, excited, proud of myself for sticking with it. I knew I could get there one day."

Pictures: Getty Images

1. Going clear

The effort in Holly Bradshaw's face is clear to see as she competes for a medal in the pole vault

2. Victory lap

Bronze medallist Britain's Holly Bradshaw and gold medallist USA's Katie Nageotte (right) celebrate

3. Deep in thought

Holly Bradshaw concentrates before a vault in the Olympic final

4. Rainy days

The rain came down in Tokyo as Holly Bradshaw takes part in the qualification stages

