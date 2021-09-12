"I know his kryptonite": David Haye scores points win over Joe Fournier and calls out Tyson Fury
Former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion David Haye came out of retirement and scored a points win over Joe Fournier.
The Hayemaker, 40, took on Fournier on the undercard of the bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
It had been more than three years since Haye lost to Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London where he lost by TKO in round five.
All three judges scored in favour of Haye over eight rounds, two by 79-72 and a third 80-71.
In his post-fight interview, Haye said: “There’s one fighter I’d come back to professional boxing for. That’s Tyson Fury.
“That big fat dosser, I know his kryptonite, I know what he can’t handle.
“He wants a fight? The Hayemaker will come for you. When Tyson Fury really wants a challenge… the fans want to see it, the fans want to see Tyson Fury facing someone who can knock him out.”