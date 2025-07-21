Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk met twice in 2024 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Tyson Fury has put himself forward for a third fight with undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ukrainian’s fifth-round stoppage of Daniel Dubois at Wembley on Saturday made him the division’s undisputed champion for a second time, having initially won all the belts against Fury before having to give up his IBF title.

The pair first met in Riyadh in May 2024, which saw Usyk emerge victorious via a split decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riyadh then staged their rematch last December, with a unanimous verdict going in Usyk’s favour on that occasion.

Fury had gone into retirement on the back of that defeat before recent speculation linked the 36-year-old with a comeback.

He then served notice to Usyk in the early hours of Sunday morning with a video of Fury running being uploaded to his Instagram page.

The ‘Gypsy King’ said: “Massive shout out to Oleksandr Usyk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He did a fantastic performance tonight over Daniel Dubois, a good, young, game lad who came for a good tear, so congratulations to both men but Oleksandr Usyk knows there is only one man who can beat him.

“I did it twice before and the world knows it.

“I am running tonight. I came home, I did my job and I got myself back and I am the man.

“I am the spartan and no matter what anyone wants to say, I won those fights. Guaranteed, 100 per cent.

“There is only one man. GK (Gypsy King) all day every day. Get up!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while Fury’s promoter Frank Warren described a third fight with Usyk as ‘big’ he reiterated that WBO mandatory challenger Joseph Parker would be the champion’s next opponent.

Warren said: “Tyson has made it very clear to me he would love to fight at Wembley and would love (to) do that fight. Iit would be a big fight, I am quite sure of it.

“As a fan, I would like to see the Joe Parker fight. Joe deserves it, he is on a run himself – similar to what Daniel was on – and that is the fight that has been ordered.

“One way or another, it will either happen or Joe will fight for the vacant title.”