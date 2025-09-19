​Hoppers hoping to capitalise on Hull’s shaky start to season

​​Preston Grasshoppers’ first away trip of the season takes them to Hull tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Humbersiders have started their National League Two North campaign with two defeats and collected a single bonus point – which leaves them level with three other clubs at the bottom of the table.

Hoppers have one win and one defeat, giving them six points, the same as four other sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Dan Orwin said: “Hull’s a tough place to go, but we’re confident about the game.”

Sam Kyle-Clay in action against Fylde last Saturday (photo: Daniel Martino)

The hosts are in a bit of turmoil, having replaced their head coach so early in the campaign, and Orwin added: “That’s an opportunity for us. We’ve just got to go there and play well.”

Faced with a big Hull pack, he has bulked up the front row, moving Sam Kyle-Clay from prop to hooker and switching Harry Holden to flanker.

Harrison Causey makes his debut in the pack, alongside brother Ellis, Will Parkinson props and Jacob Browne comes in on the wing, with Mark Maher starting at centre, Sam Freeman at full-back and Sammy Russell poised to make an impact off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoppers beat Hull 45-29 at Lightfoot Green last season but lost the away game 41-24 as they finished in 12th place, one below Hull.

Fylde, another of the clubs on six points after a draw and last week’s narrow win at Preston, are at home to Billingham, who have lost at Hoppers and defeated Wharfedale to collect five points.

Last season’s meetings went with home advantage, Fylde winning 22-12 and losing 39-17.

Sitting proudly at the top of Regional Two North West after two bonus-point victories, Vale of Lune host promoted West Park (St Helens) tomorrow.

The visitors have four points from one win and one defeat, to be in ninth place.

Vale have Sam Wallbank returning to the back row, Mike Bradshaw at prop and Billy Swarbrick at scrum-half.