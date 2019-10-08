Gymnast Jamie Gibney has eyes on glory at the World Championships in Tokyo later this year

Trampoline ace Jamie Gibney will jump for glory next month when he heads to the World Championships in Tokyo.

The 18-year-old gymnast will compete for gold in the junior double mini trampoline (DMT) event in the Far East at the end of next month.

His selection comes after he achieved a superb silver at the British Senior Championships in Birmingham.

Gibney will be Team GB’s only male competitor at the junior championships, which caters for athletes aged between 17 and 21, and will compete solely as an individual.

He will also fly to Japan as the first reserve for the senior men’s quartet who will compete as individuals and also as part of a team.

After finishing on the podium at the British Championships, there was suggestions that Gibney should be part of the senior team at the worlds, but his mum Wendy believes that would be too soon in his development.

“Jamie is absolutely thrilled to be going to Tokyo,” she said.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience for him.

“Competing as a junior is the right decision – he’s only 18 and can compete as a junior until he is 21.

“What are the chances of him medaling as a senior?

“I have seen it and watched it – he’s never going to get a medal.

“He’s not mature enough in his body and skills.

“There’s more chance of him getting a medal in the 17 to 21 age category.

“He can definitely make the top eight and the final – and medal if all goes well.”

Gibney was beaten by experienced trampolinist Daniel Berridgein Birmingham but edged out bronze medal winner Oliver Paradise by 0.4 point of a mark.

The former Broughton High School pupil first began trampolining with JumpUK but now trains with City of Liverpool.

He attends Newman College where he studies health and social studies.

Gibney is a self-funded athlete and if you would like to contribute towards his costs when he competes in Tokyo, he has set up a Go Fund Me page To donate, please click here