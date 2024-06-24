Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Eccleston recorded a second successive victory to move off the bottom of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

​They were looking up against it at Illawala as the hosts Thornton Cleveleys amassed a sizeable 236 all out.

Skipper Richard Jenkinson hit a brilliant century, including 13 fours and five sixes.

However, he ended up on the losing side as Alex Brooks produced a brilliant innings for the visitors.

Nathan Walmsley took five wickets for Penwortham

His 104 came off just 71 balls and contained 11 fours and seven maximums. He was ably assisted by Jadeja Edwards who scored 63.

Cameron Smith and Edwards had earlier took four and three wickets respectively for Eccleston.

Penwortham were nine-wicket victors over Lancaster at Middleforth Green.

Nathan Walmsley took five wickets as the visitors were all out for 144 despite Curtley Louw’s half-century.

In reply, the hosts cantered to victory thanks to Isaac Werner (60 not out) and Jonathon Hothersall (51 not out)

Vernon Carus were seven-wicket winners over Torrisholme at Factory Lane.

Young teenage bowler Muhammad Patel took 5-20 and K Jamil chipped-win with three wickets to dismiss the visitors for 105.

Vernons eased to victory with seven wickets in hand. Ian Dunn top scored with 31.

Preston defeated Penrith by 28 runs at West Cliff. The hosts racked-up 231 all out with S Patel scoring 41 and S Patel Junior hitting 39.