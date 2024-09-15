Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second successive defeat by two points left Preston Grasshoppers’ players “gutted”, admitted frustrated head coach Dan Orwin.

He said: “We should have won, but didn’t close the game out. When Fylde were down to 14 men, that was our time.

“We needed to go two scores ahead and, if we had got a fourth try, it would have been a different game.

“These are fine margins and there are no excuses. We are very close and there were lots of good performances today.”

Fylde RFC and Preston Grasshoppers met on Saturday (photo: Michelle Adamson)

Orwin also felt a couple of injuries to influential backs were turning points, with Jack Lightowler unable to come out for the second half because of a shoulder injury and Jacob Browne suffering a painful blow to his hip.

Another huge factor was the penalty and yellow card count, with Hoppers losing three men to the sinbin in the crucial last 15 minutes and coming out 19-10 on the wrong side of referee Sam Yates’ penalty tally.

That all began right at the start, when Hoppers were penalised four times in the opening three minutes.

It allowed Fylde to seize position and get Matt Garrod over for the unconverted first try.

Soon, the seventh penalty against them was accompanied by a yellow card for lock Ally Murray.

The hosts took full advantage with unconverted tries from Toby Harrison and Lewis Quinn, either side of a Greg Smith penalty for the visitors.

Hoppers made it 15-8 at the break with hooker Harry Holden following up last week’s hat-trick with a touchdown from a lineout drive.

That, and the half-time pep talk, seemed to inspire Hoppers who scored again straight from the kick-off.

Winger Owain Williams took full advantage of Fylde hesitancy and put centre Sammy Russell in.

Smith missed the conversion but made no mistake when Holden bagged his second try from another lineout.

Russell was having a storming game in attack and it needed a brilliant cover tackle to deny fellow centre Jake Maher, shortly before Fylde’s Dave Fairbrother was sinbinned.

Try as they might, Hoppers couldn’t break down the hosts’ resolute defence despite one searing break from Williams.

As Fylde rallied to try and rescue the game, driven on effectively by their powerful pack, Hoppers were pinned back by a succession of penalties, along with yellow cards for Marc Maher, Smith and Murray – upgraded to red for his second such offence.

Deep into the 10 minutes of stoppage time, Fylde broke their neighbours’ hearts when former Hoppers star Jordan Dorrington made full use of the extra numbers to score by the posts, making fly-half Patrick Bishop’s winning conversion a formality.

A losing bonus point gives Hoppers three from two games while Fylde, still finding their rhythm with more than half-a-dozen new faces this season, were mightily pleased to get their first five points of the campaign.