First winner for newly-formed Leyland racing club

The Horses Mouth allows racing fans the chance to buy shares in highly promising horses which have been trained by the experts.

Currently, the club, which was founded last year by David Braithwaite – has two horses on its books – Desert Cat and Killane. And it was Killane – a six-year-old lightly-raced bay gelding previously owned by the late Trevor Hemmings and trained by Donald McCain – who enjoyed a fine victory last Thursday.

“We got him out running at Newcastle and he obliged with a great win,” said Braithwaite.

The Horses Mouth Racing Club, based in Leyland, enjoyed its first ever victory when the 10/1 Killane (pictured inset) won the 12.40 at Newcastle. Club founder David Braithwaite (centre) is pictured with some of the horse’s shareholders, from the left Terry Peat, Jane Hall, Kimberley Naylor, Simon Sellars and Janette Vickery.

“It looked comfortable in the end although it wasn’t comfortable watching. When you watch the race back, he wins quite comfortably by about three-quarters of a length and looked like he had more in hand.

“It’s great for the racing club to have its first winner and means that we will have some prize money which we will be able to distribute out to the shareholders.

“To have a winner is important for the racing club because it shows that we have got proven form. This horse is a proven winner and I expect the shares in the horse to be sold out by Christmas.”

The cost of buying a share in either Killane or Desert cat is £39 for the year and there are a maximum of 1,500 shares available.

Killane

To buy a share or for more information, visit https://thehorsesmouthracingclub.co.uk/