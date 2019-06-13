Fight called off: Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald pulls out of meeting with Lancashire rival Blackpool’s Brian Rose due to injury

Preston fighter Scott Fitzgerald’s mouthwatering “Lancashire derby” bout against Blackpool’s Brian Rose has been called off.

The 27-year-old super-welterweight ace has pulled out of the fight, which was due to take place in Manchester next month.

Fitzgerald is nursing two sore hands and a shoulder problem and his father and trainer Dave Fitzgerald decided that he was not fit enough to face former British champion Rose.

In an instagram post, Fitzgerald said: “I’ve not wanted to face the fact but after injuring my hand sparring in Tenerife and giving it some time to rest, I’m still unable to hit anything with it.

“My dad and coach have pulled me out of the fight so we can get the problem sorted so I can be 100% for the British Title I’m mandatory for.”

Fitzgerald – who defeated Anthony Fowler in Liverpool in March – is hoping to face British title holer Ted Cheeseman in September and then face Rose.