​F&B steal a march on Northern League rivals to move within one point of top

Fulwood & Broughton bowler Jon Fenton took two wickets in his side's victory

​Fulwood & Broughton were the big winners in the Northern Premier Cricket League Division One on Saturday.

​They were the only ones who were able to register a victory on a weekend which was greatly affected by rain.

Ben Parkinson’s men defeated Longridge by five wickets at Longridge at Highfield, in a match which was reduced to 27 over per side, to move within one point off the top.

The visitors batted first and posted 129-6 with skipper Zac Christie (32) and Tom Howarth (30) the top scorers. Lewis Wellings returned bowling figures of 3-38, while Jon Fenton chipped-in with two wickets.

In reply, Ewen Mansford (46) led the hosts to victory, hitting five boundaries and one six as the hosts secured victory with just under two overs to spare and five wickets in hand.

James McWilliam was unbeaten on 25 while Kieran McClintock took two wickets.

Elsewhere, Nathan Walmsley produced a scintillating spell of bowling but it was not enough for Penwortham as they were left frustrated by the weather in the big derby versus Vernon Carus at Middleforth Green.

The hosts looked in a great position after Walmsley (left) took a superlative 7-38 as Vernons posted 121-9 off 20 overs. Ian Dunn top scored with 26.

Pen only batted for 1.3 overs before the game was called off.

​Euxton were in the box seat in their game at home to Mawdesley in the NPCL Division Two before the rain forced an abandonment.

​The hosts had put on 198-4 off 30 overs with skipper James Bones hitting 67 not out off 58 balls, including six fours and one maximum. He was ably assisted by Hakeem Perryman and Ben Houghton who both hit 33.

In reply, the visitors had reached 66-4 when the players left the pitch for good. Fyffe Dennis top scored with 28.

Chorley were thwarted by the weather after they had posted an imposing 177-3 off 25 overs at home to Settle. Miller Childs let rip with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 92 off 80 deliveries, including three sixes and seven fours.

He was assisted by Edwin Moulton who scored 33, but the match was brought to a premature end with the visitors 56-2 off seven overs.

Elsewhere, all the other matches in the divisiobn were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

There was better luck for Great Eccleston in Division Two as they enjoyed a five wicket win over Thornton Cleveleys at Hall Lane. The visitors batted first and were indebted to Kai Collinge’s knock of 39 for their score of 113-8 off 20 overs. Jim Procter (3-22) and Alexander Rhodes (3-17) were the pick of the bowlers.

Knocks of 29, 25 not out and 21 from Mohamed Nadeem, Mohammed Fazil and Rhodes ensured the home side reached their target with 3.3 overs to spare.

Elsewhere, Carlisle beat Barrow, and St Annes defeated Carnforth.