Exciting Chorley youngster ​Miller Childs is one to watch for future

Published 18th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Chorley director of cricket Oliver Smith believes young Chorley all-rounder Miller Childs has a very bright future ahead of him.

The 17-year-old has been one of the standout performers this season.

He has scored more than 250 runs and taken 10 wickets as Ben Simpkins’ men have risen to third in the NPL Division One table.

He has also contributed in the cup competitions, scoring 300 runs and returned 12 wickets, helping Chorley reach the Twenty20 final.

He will be a big miss this weekend when the men from Windsor Park host league leaders Kendal.

However, Childs has county commitments – he will be turning out for Lancashire Under-18s.

"Miller has got every chance,” said Smith, who revealed the youngster has also played for Lancashire seconds. “He’s involved in the right set-up.

"I don’t just mean at Lancashire, he’s developing well at his club and I’m a big believer that lads should keep playing club cricket.

"That’s where they get better. He opens the batting for us and sometimes opens the bowling or is first change.

“Lancashire do give chances to a wide range of players and it’s hard for me to say at 17 that he’s the absolute one to make it because people develop at different ages.

"He’s contributing well for Lancashire and absolutely contributing for us.

"It’s players like Miller who we pride ourselves on developing.”

