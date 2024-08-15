Entering new club cricket era as winners is Great Eccleston’s major aim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Great Eccleston skipper Joe McMillan would love to seal a spot in next year’s newly-formed Northern Premier Cricket League Division Two as Palace Shield champions.

​The men from Hall Lane are right in the mix to finish top of the Premier Division with six games to go.

The teams which finish in the top six are guaranteed to earn a spot in the new division.

They will be joined by the bottom three teams of the current Northern League and Carlisle, who currently lead the way in the Cumbria Cricket League.

Joe McMillan for Great Eccleston in their game against Hoghton

But McMillan is eager to see his men claim the league title for the first time since 2015.

Great Ecc currently sit in third spot in the table – three points behind second-placed Thornton Cleveleys and a further 14 behind leaders Barrow.

It is tight at the top with only 26 points separating the top six clubs.

"This is my third year as captain,” said McMillan, whose side travel to seventh-placed Penrith this weekend.

“My first year we finished third, just missed out on second, and the second year we finished sixth.

"This year, we are going for it and we want want to go into this next chapter of merging with the Northern League as winners.”

McMillan is in favour of the restructure which is to come into effect next year.

Creating an extra division will create a buffer for those teams winning promotion from the Palace Shield.

But McMillan admits many clubs going into the Northern League will have to make sure they are fully prepared heading into next summer.

"I do think it’s a good idea although I am not sure I like the idea of travelling up to Carlisle on a Saturday,” he said.

"But I can understand why the leagues are doing it – the ins and outs of why it’s happening.

"I think clubs will have to have a good sit down come the end of the season and really get themselves sorted for next year.

"So for teams like ourselves, touch wood we finish inside the top six which we are hoping to, it will involve a restructure of the club – looking at things like getting a professional.

"I think the restructure is a great idea, I just hope clubs set themselves up right for it.”

Elsewhere, Chorley will be looking to put a spanner in the works of neighbours Leyland’s Northern Premier Cricket League title aspirations this weekend.

The two derby rivals meet at Windsor Park with the visitors searching for much-needed points in their quest to overhaul leaders Fleetwood, who are 16 points clear and head to lowly Settle this weekend.

Doomed Mawdesley’s relegation could be confirmed this weekend if they fail to pick up maximum points at reigning champions Kendal.

Meanwhile, ​It’s the showpiece match of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield’s premier cup competition on Sunday.

Premier Division title challengers ​Thornton Cleveleys take on Division One A promotion candidates Morecambe in the final of the Meyler Cup which will be staged Carnforth CC.

In second spot in their respective table, Cleveleys will start the final as huge favourites. But Morecambe – an ex-NPCL club – are looking to rekindle former glories and currently find themselves in runners-up spot in the division below.

​​Fixtures: Northern League – Blackpool v Netherfield, Chorley v Leyland, Euxton v Fulwood & Broughton, Garstang v St Annes, Kendal v Mawdesley, Settle v Fleetwood.

Palace Shield – Barrow v Lancaster, Penrith v Great Eccleston, Penwortham v Carnforth, Rufford v Preston, Thornton Cleveleys v Vernon Carus, Torrisholme v Eccleston.