Ella won’t be at Wimbledon but will learn from her qualifying bid

​Preston’s Ella McDonald savoured the chance to test herself at the highest level, despite falling short in the first round of Wimbledon Qualifying.

McDonald led world No.131 Darja Semenistaja by a set and a break during their contest in Roehampton but the wild card was unable to prevent the Latvian from battling back to win 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Yet while McDonald's struggle with Semenistaja ended in defeat, the 19-year-old hopes to take lessons from her loss as she bids to reach her full potential.

“It was a really close match throughout,” said McDonald. “I just came up short towards the end but overall I was pretty happy with my performance and seeing where I’m at. I got a wild card and I’m really grateful for that but I gave it my all and sadly I came up short.

Ella McDonald of Great Britain in action during the women's singles qualifying at the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park (photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

“She’s been around at this level for quite a while so her experience was better under pressure in the key moments than me. I'm looking forward to the future and playing more matches like that.

“Just playing in a tournament here in general is a big positive and it's great to get exposure to this level.

“The crowd here was amazing. They were supporting me through the ups and downs and I’m grateful for everyone who came out today.”

McDonald arrived in Roehampton in fine form after a groundbreaking week at the LTA's Lexus Ilkley Open.

There, she claimed memorable wins over Whitney Osuigwe, Manon Leonard and Han Shi en route to a first-round exit against world No.98 Antonia Ružić after a three-set thriller.

Though she will not compete in the singles at Wimbledon this summer, McDonald will feature in the doubles alongside Mimi Xu after the two were awarded wild cards.

And McDonald admits that she can't wait to join forces with her good friend and compatriot to take on the lawns of SW19 later this summer.

McDonald added: “It'll be good to play with Mimi again. She’s a great player, all-rounded, really nice and kind off the court and we get on really well so I’m looking forward to this partnership.”

